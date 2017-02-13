The ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Cast Picks Their Favorite Fight Scenes From the Movie

***John Wick: Chapter 2 spoilers ahead***

Now that you’ve seen the highly anticipated sequel to John Wick, you can almost certainly understand why critics are singing its praises. For a movie that lives or dies by its action sequences, the second go-around with Keanu Reeves and company lived up to lofty expectations. Before the film was released, Yahoo Movies asked the cast members to pick their favorite fight scenes.

“There’s two,” said Ruby Rose, who plays the deadly and mute assassin Ares. “I like the one with Common and Keanu … and they’ve got this like, shootout thing. Just so fun, and my fight with Keanu.” Laurence Fishburne, joining the cast as the Bowery King, agreed with Rose’s first pick. “Oh the fights with [Reeves] and Common are off the chain,” he said. “They’re just incredible. The streets of Rome, that stuff is just wonderful.”

“The scene that my character, Cassian, and John Wick has in Rome where I hit him with the car and then jump out of the car, and we have a gun fight and then we fight through the streets of Rome, rolling down stairs, until we get to the Continental,” Common said. “That was my favorite because it was so intricate.”

The man of the hour couldn’t pick just one. “One-on-one fighting, I would say it’s the fight with Common, Cassian, in the streets of Rome,” Reeves said. “If there’s another tool, I would say the pencil fight in the subway. If it’s the car, it’s the opening. And if it’s guns, I would say that it’s got to be the catacombs in Rome.”

