'Ingrid Goes West' Red-Band Trailer: Aubrey Plaza Goes Social-Media Stalkerazzi On Elizabeth Olsen (NSFW)

Social media has, among its many other cultural effects, shrunk the gap between stars and fans — or, at least, created the illusion that this distance has decreased. And given that the desire to get up-close-and-personal with an online celebrity is ubiquitous these days, it’s also a subject ripe for satire. Enter Ingrid Goes West, an upcoming comedy in which Aubrey Plaza aims to become besties with Elizabeth Olsen’s tweeting and Instagram-ing personality. And if you thought its initial red-band teaser promised some deranged humor, wait until you see its full-length red-band promo (watch it above; decidedly NSFW).

In the movie, Plaza’s Ingrid is a not-quite-right-in-the-head girl who’s introduced here trying to live out her Fight Club fantasies. More pressing, however, is her master plan: to move to L.A. and get in good with Olsen’s Taylor Sloane, a vapid beauty whose claim to fame seems to hinge more on image than on actual talent. It’s a modern-day The King of Comedy-by-way-of-Single White Female setup, and one that seems destined to spiral into ever-darker (and funnier) places.

The directorial debut of Matt Spicer (who co-wrote the script with David Branson Smith), Ingrid Goes West looks like an under-the-radar late-summer blast. Co-starring O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Billy Magnussen, Wyatt Russell, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Pom Klementieff, the film debuts in theaters on August 11.

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen Pull a Fashion Faux Pas at Their Film Premiere:





Read more from Yahoo Movies: