Aubrey Plaza Is Obsessed with a Social Media Star Played By Elizabeth Olson in First 'Ingrid Goes West' Red-Band Trailer (NSFW)

Aubrey Plaza has just wrapped her more-than-a-little-insane turn on FX series Legion, and for her next starring role, she’ll dive into what appears to be equally bonkers territory on the big screen in Ingrid Goes West. In it, Plaza plays a young woman who decides to head to California to spend some (uninvited) time with her favorite social media star (Elizabeth Olsen). It’s a timely take on online obsession and identity that promises some seriously unhinged dramedy via its first, NSFW red-band trailer (watch it above).

In the clip, Ingrid (Plaza) decides — after feverishly consuming, and liking, the online posts of a soon-to-be-married acquaintance — to crash those nuptials (and mace the bride for not inviting her to the event). That’s only the opening salvo of the trailer for Matt Spicer’s film, which will then chart Ingrid’s efforts to ingratiate herself into the life of Olsen’s Taylor Sloane, placing her in the orbit of a host of other creepy West Coast weirdos whose entire lives apparently revolve around the Internet.

Winner of the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at this past January’s Sundance Film Festival, Spicer’s first feature seems like another darkly idiosyncratic project well matched to Plaza’s off-kilter screen persona. Ingrid Goes West arrives in theaters on August 4.

Aubrey Plaza and ‘Legion’ Cast Share Their Weirdest Moments From the Set:



