The 5 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Week
5) The D Train
In this 2015 comedy, the head of a high school reunion committee (Jack Black) travels to Los Angeles to track down the most popular guy from his graduating class (James Marsden) and convince him to go to the 20-year reunion. Also starring the always hilarious Kathryn Hahn as Black’s wife.
4) Win It All
A man agrees to watch a duffel bag for an acquaintance who is heading to prison. When he discovers the bag’s full of cash, he can’t resist the temptation and ends up deeply in debt. With his acquaintance scheduled to be released from prison sooner than expected, there’s suddenly only a small window of time to win all the money back. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jake Johnson.
3) El Faro de las Orcas
Translated as The Lighthouse of the Whales, this 2016 drama follows a mother and her autistic son from Spain to Argentina, looking for a cure for the boy’s autism. While there, the mother meets Beto, who has a very special relationship with the wild orcas living in Argentine Patagonia.
2) Disney’s The BFG
Short for The Big Friendly Giant, this 2016 adventure is based on the 1982 children’s book by Roald Dahl and was directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg. It follows an orphan girl who befriends a benevolent giant who takes her to giant country. While there, they must attempt to stop the man-eating giants that are invading the human world.
1) Kubo and the Two Strings
This 2016 animated adventure was an instant classic, hauling in two Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The movie also has no shortage of star power, featuring Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, and Ralph Fiennes.
