'LBJ' Trailer: Woody Harrelson Completely Transforms for Rob Reiner's Presidential Biopic

Watch out, Gary Oldman. Woody Harrelson has arrived to be the king of fall political biopics featuring major transformations. Oldman is completely unrecognizable as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and so is Woody Harrelson in the upcoming Presidential biopic LBJ, directed by Rob Reiner.

Read More: Woody Harrelson’s Hammy Performance Almost Makes ‘LBJ’ Worth Endorsing

The biopic picks up with LBJ in the wake of President Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. Jennifer Jason Leigh co-stars as LBJ’s devoted wife Lady Bird.

LBJ premiered at TIFF last year to mostly unfavorable reviews, meaning we don’t expect to see Harrelson’s transformation factor into the upcoming awards race for Best Picture. However, critics like IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich did single out Harrelson’s performance as the best part of the film. The actor can currently be seen in the summer blockbuster War for the Planet of the Apes.

Electric Entertainment is set to release the movie in theaters Nov. 3. Watch the debut trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.



Related stories: