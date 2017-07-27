'It' Theatrical Trailer Promises Horror of a Most Dreadfully Clownish Sort

Stephen King fans are about to get an adaptation of one of the author’s most beloved stories when The Dark Tower arrives in theaters on August 4. However, constant readers of the best-selling scribe are also eagerly anticipating the forthcoming arrival of It, whose first trailer broke online viewing records when it premiered in March. With its debut less than two months away, the horror film has now released a second promo (watch it above), and as expected, it features more of everyone’s favorite clownish boogeyman, Pennywise.

If expectations were already high for Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation, they’re likely to only climb higher courtesy of the above trailer, which begins by touting the innocence of childhood and the protective strength born from friendship — before, of course, seguing into the fact that adolescence is also a time of great vulnerability. That’s especially true for the kids at the center of It, given that their Derry, Maine, hometown is cursed by an ancient evil. And, worse still, that malevolent force likes to take the form of a pale-faced, balloon-carrying clown who lives in the sewers and has an insatiable hunger for children.

Only concentrating on the kid-centric half of King’s novel — the other half concerns the same characters as adults, and will likely be the basis for a sequel — It stars Jaeden Lieberher, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. The fall horror blockbuster arrives in theaters on Sept. 8.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: