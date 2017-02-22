Stephen King's Tweet Confirms He Still Hates Stanley Kubrick's Take on 'The Shining'

The Shining is a modern horror classic, first as a novel by Stephen King, and later as a feature film by Stanley Kubrick, who adapted it into his 1980 masterpiece starring Jack Nicholson as a hotel caretaker who develops some funny (by which we mean, homicidal) ideas about how to care for his wife (Shelley Duvall) and supernaturally gifted son (Danny Lloyd). When we ranked 39 feature films based on King’s work, The Shining topped our list. However, as a new tweet from the master of the macabre reveals, King himself still has no love for Kubrick’s widely acclaimed version.





Earlier today, Blumhouse Productions tweeted a link (see above) to a new video produced for its official website, detailing their picks for “The Top Five Stephen King Movies.” Kubrick’s The Shining sat at No. 1. And even less surprisingly — except, of course, for the fact that he responded at all — King chimed in on Blumhouse’s tweet, expressing his own contrary feelings about the rundown:





This isn’t the first time King has expressed that opinion, of course — to hear him explain his negative reaction to Kubrick’s film, check out this, or this, or this, or watch the 2015 interview video below.

Still, his tweet proves once again that, no matter how many times writers (such as yours truly) proclaim the greatness of Kubrick’s movie, the author isn’t changing his tune on the subject. It’s also a reminder that everyone behind this July 28’s The Dark Tower (including stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey) had best be ready to hear King’s honest reaction about how they handle his beloved fantasy on screen.

