Ike Barinholtz Says Jared Leto Planted Big Surprise Kiss on Him During 'Suicide Squad' Scene

Jared Leto spent the better part of last year making headlines for his wacko behavior on the set of Suicide Squad, where he gifted costars rats, compared his role as The Joker to Hamlet, and generally acted like a super-serious method actor to create his comic-book movie character. When the film finally arrived in theaters, his Clown Prince of Crime had set us up for a letdown, as he ended up only peripherally involved in the story. And yet, stories about his crazed production exploits keep coming, the latest courtesy of Ike Barinholtz.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday to promote Snatched, Barinholtz revealed a very up-close-and-personal encounter with Leto while making Suicide Squad:

“I f–king kissed him. We kissed…He’s supposed to be intimidating me…and he starts squeezing my [chest]. He’s like, ‘You’re a big guy!”…This is while we’re filming. This is in the scene. And then he f–king grabs me and kisses me. Like, on the mouth, full kisses me. And I was kind of like, ‘Okay, I’m going to just let him go with it.’ ”

Listen to audio of Ike Barinholtz talking ‘Suicide Squad’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ (NSFW):

Apparently, Barinholtz put up with this mouth-to-mouth intimacy until Leto stopped and asked whether he’d “pissed his pants.” Despite such bizarre behavior, Barinholtz nonetheless confessed that, while he initially thought that Leto’s desire to stay in character at all times was “lame,” he quickly came around to the star’s mad method style, saying, “He was so nice and normal and very cool. I was a fan of his.”

‘Suicide Squad’ on Blu-ray: Watch an exclusive clip:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: