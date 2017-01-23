'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Reflects on Triumphs and Regrets in Thoughtful Post-Mortem on Twitter

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Suicide Squad writer-director David Ayer is getting candid about his supervillain teamup movie.

In response to a Twitter user who thanked Ayer for making Squad, the filmmaker shared a paragraphs-long reply, in which he acknowledged some of the films flaws, while also discussing the positives that came along with it.

Among his most intriguing offerings was what he would do differently — namely, that he would make the Joker (Jared Leto) its main antagonist rather than The Enchantress (Cara Delevingne).

“Wish I had a time machine. I’d make the Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it,” Ayer wrote. “I love making movies and I love DC. I’m a High School dropout and used to paint houses for a living. I’m lucky to have the job I have. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve next time. Real talk. (And no, there isn’t a secret edit of the film with a bunch of Joker scenes hidden in a salt mine somewhere.)”

Suicide Squad faced a rushed production but went on to be a hit at the box office, though it was not well-received by critics. Ayer will have another shot to take what he learned from Suicide Squad and apply it to another DC Extended Universe film. He and star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) are set for Gotham City Sirens, an all-female supervillain teamup movie.

Read his full note below:

