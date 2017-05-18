'Folk Hero & Funny Guy' Clip: Watch Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner Sing a Tune (Exclusive)

Given that he’s the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, it’s no surprise that Wyatt Russell can act. Yet the 30-year-old star — who’s likely best known for his supporting turn in 22 Jump Street opposite Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill — can also carry a country tune, as evidenced by Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive, melodious clip (watch it above) from his latest film, Folk Hero & Funny Guy.

In Jeff Grace’s indie comedy, Russell plays Jason, a flourishing folk-rock singer-songwriter who decides on a whim to ask his childhood friend Paul (Alex Karpovsky), a struggling stand-up comedian, to be the opening act on his upcoming club tour. Both young men are trying to achieve their respective artistic dreams while confronting their personal anxieties and self-doubts. Their story proves to be a shaggy saga rooted in their characters’ odd-couple dynamic. As evidenced by the above scene, it’s also one marked by a few impressive musical numbers by Russell; here, he performs a radio duet with the third member of his and Karpovsky’s act, Meredith Hagner.

Variety called Folk Hero & Funny Guy an “easygoing indie [that] delivers a somewhat more melancholy performance than its droll exterior initially suggests,” and that mood is encapsulated by the above Russell tune. For more, you can see the film now in theaters or on-demand.

