'If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast' Trailer: Hollywood 90-Somethings Stay Active in Funny New Doc (Exclusive)

Life-expectancy rates continue to increase. That’s not only good news for each of us individually, but also collectively as a culture that dreads having to say goodbye to those we cherish.

HBO’s new film If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (watch the exclusive trailer above) takes a look at a handful of entertainment icons still going strong into their 90s.

The Daniel Gold documentary, named for Carl Reiner’s morning mantra, follows Reiner as well as Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, Betty White, and Norman Lear as they wax poetic — and comedic — on their vitality.

“The fact that I can touch my toes shouldn’t be so amazing to people,” the television pioneer Lear jokes.

Sure, but it’s bound to inspire us to start living healthier.

If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast opens in Los Angeles May 19 and New York May 26 before premiering exclusively on HBO June 5.

Watch Carl and Rob Reiner’s recent hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood:





