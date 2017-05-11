'Transformers: The Last Knight' Images Reveal Nazi-Fighting Past of Bumblebee

Even in an era when every weekend seems to unleash a new larger-than-life Hollywood spectacular, no one matches Michael Bay for over-the-top action-sci-fi-fantasy insanity. As if to reassert his claim to the throne for BIG eye-popping action, this June’s Transformers: The Last Knight will fill giant screens with Autobots and Decepticons, WW II and Nazis, the King Arthur legend — plus Mark Wahlberg. New images from this steroidally geeky smorgasbord further underline just how far Bay is willing to take his robots-in-disguise mythology.

Over at Slashfilm, a new Transformers: The Last Knight poster features heroic Bumblebee leading an Allied forces charge against the Third Reich, with the tagline, “Every Legend Hides a Secret.” The fact that Bay’s latest will at least partially concern the Nazis was disclosed by earlier from-the-set snapshots (which generated some controversy). However, this one-sheet indicates the film will somehow integrate the Transformers into that momentous moment in world history — and perhaps provide a potential clue as to the creative direction of the in-the-works Bumblebee spin-off film?

As if that weren’t enough wild revisionist history, Slashfilm also has some new images — taken from the TV spot below, which invites us to “Rethink the Past” — that show various Autobots and Decepticons aiding humanity’s cause long before the 1940s. It appears Transformers have battled alongside Japanese samurai warriors, and helped George Washington in his revolutionary cause. Which suggests that Bay — never one to be outdone on the outlandishness scale — is only getting started on his quest to rewrite our old classroom textbooks to accommodate Transformers.

To read more about the new images, head over to Slashfilm. Transformers: The Last Knight , starring Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, and Santiago Cabrera — rolls into theaters on June 21.

Watch the ‘Rethink the Past’ TV spot for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’:

