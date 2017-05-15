‘Logan’ Deleted Scene: Watch Caliban Meet a Scorched End (Exclusive)

Logan isn’t just one of the year’s best films to date, but it’s also one of the grimmest big-screen superhero efforts ever made, replete with brutal R-rated action and more than a few sorrowful demises. Fans will get an opportunity to revisit the blockbuster’s bleak brand of mutant mayhem when it arrives on home video later this month — and we have an exclusive deleted scene from that forthcoming package, which adds another stomach-punching moment to James Mangold’s critical and commercial hit.

While the outcome of most of Logan’s characters is adequately addressed in Mangold’s theatrical cut, the fate of Caliban (Stephen Merchant) — the sun-fearing albino friend of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who has the power to track other mutants — was never dramatized onscreen. However, the above, dialogue-free clip, which takes place right after Jackman’s hero has triumphed over his furious clone doppelgänger, rectifies that omission in quick, solemn fashion.

Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Caliban (Stephen Merchant) in Logan. (Photo: Ben Rothstein/Fox) More

This deleted scene is so brief, and yet so powerful, that it would have fit quite nicely into the original version of Logan, which makes one wonder why Mangold excised it in the first place. Regardless, it’ll be a must-see for fans, who can check it out now, ahead of Logan’s debut on Digital HD on Tuesday — the same day Mangold premieres a black-and-white “noir” version in select theaters, for one night only — and then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 23.

