'Logan' Director Reveals Deleted Scene That Focused on Major 'X-Men' Character Not in the Movie

Logan has only two returning characters from previous X-Men movies — Professor X and Wolverine (obviously). According to director James Mangold, he couldn’t find a way to fit in other characters. But the movie almost included a mention of another X-Men character: Jean Grey.

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman on set with Logan director James Mangold. (Photo: Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Mangold talked to The Empire Film Podcast about it. She would have been brought up during a dinner scene with the Munson family. “Mrs. Munson asks Logan if he’s married, and Charles says he was — he killed her,” Mangold explained. “Of course, he wasn’t really married, but what that then spawns is Charles waxing poetic about Jean Grey.”

Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey, seen here as Dark Phoenix, is mentioned in a deleted scene in Logan. (Photo: 20th Century Fox) More

Mangold explained why he felt he had to cut it from the theatrical release. “It’s a really cool moment, and both Hugh and Patrick are amazing,” he shared. “The problem was, it created doom. It created an incredibly powerful solid lead brick of doom in the middle of the only moment in the movie where there was a breather.”

While it didn’t make the final cut, Mangold said it will probably wind up as an extra on the Blu-ray release.

X-Men: Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart's Favorite Memories:

