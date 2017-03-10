'Logan' Director Reveals Deleted Scene That Focused on Major 'X-Men' Character Not in the Movie
Logan has only two returning characters from previous X-Men movies — Professor X and Wolverine (obviously). According to director James Mangold, he couldn’t find a way to fit in other characters. But the movie almost included a mention of another X-Men character: Jean Grey.
Mangold talked to The Empire Film Podcast about it. She would have been brought up during a dinner scene with the Munson family. “Mrs. Munson asks Logan if he’s married, and Charles says he was — he killed her,” Mangold explained. “Of course, he wasn’t really married, but what that then spawns is Charles waxing poetic about Jean Grey.”
Mangold explained why he felt he had to cut it from the theatrical release. “It’s a really cool moment, and both Hugh and Patrick are amazing,” he shared. “The problem was, it created doom. It created an incredibly powerful solid lead brick of doom in the middle of the only moment in the movie where there was a breather.”
While it didn’t make the final cut, Mangold said it will probably wind up as an extra on the Blu-ray release.
