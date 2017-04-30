'Logan': Black and White Version Coming to Theaters in May

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Logan will be seen in a new light next month.

Director James Mangold has revealed a black and white version of the film will be hitting theaters May 16.

“Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th,” Mangold tweeted. “Won’t be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing’s gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot,” he added.

Mangold also revealed that a black and white version will be available on the home entertainment release, but confirmed it will also be in theaters: “Yes, but it will be on big screens on the 16th.”

The move comes after weeks of speculation and follows in the footsteps of a Black and Chrome edition of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Bad news for international fans of Hugh Jackman’s final film starring as the Marvel mutant: It will only be available in U.S. theaters.

Logan, released in March, has earned more than $604 million at the global box office and is the best-reviewed X-Men movie in the Fox franchise’s history.





