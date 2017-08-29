Evangeline Lilly tweets first image of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' suit

All Marvel eyes are now turning toward this November’s Thor: Ragnarok, and then to next year’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Yet amidst those titanic superhero projects, a much, ahem, smaller entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also heading moviegoers’ way. We’re speaking, of course, about Ant-Man and the Wasp, next July’s sequel to the 2015 film starring Paul Rudd as a man whose suit grants him the power to shrink down to miniature size. For his next go-round, he’ll be joined in his crime-fighting crusade by Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, whose introduction was teased at the end of the first film. And yesterday, to celebrate a Marvel icon’s birthday, Lilly gave the world the first official look at herself in costume.

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017





In the above tweet, Lilly shows off her heroine Hope Van Dyne in her full Wasp gear, minus her helmet. The debut yesterday was timed to what would have been the 100th birthday of Marvel legend Jack Kirby, who co-created Captain America and then, along with Stan Lee, dreamed up the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, and many more.

It’s a nice tribute that shows that Lilly is game to court the aficionados who make or break comic-book-based features. And though the photo itself isn’t too revealing — it’s just a shot of her standing in a school classroom in a full body suit — it does show the actress is also up to speed on using social media to deliver some exclusive peeks at Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Though Lilly and Rudd won’t be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War — they’ll be joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for their subsequent 2019 blockbuster — their own film arrives on July 6, 2018. Before then, you can check out a short teaser video from the set here.

