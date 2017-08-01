‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Production Kicks Off With Marvel's Short New Video

Marvel announced that production has officially started on Ant-Man and the Wasp with a 14-second video focusing on two shrunken production chairs.

Paul Rudd reprises his title role in the superhero sequel, which also stars Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, and Michael Douglas in the roles they originated in the 2015 film. Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and David Dastmalchian will also reprise their supporting roles.

The original cast will be joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, and Randall Park. Peyton Reed is returning to direct the action-adventure from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, and Rudd.

In the sequel, Rudd’s Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. As he struggles to once again balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with a new mission. Scott, with the ability to shrink, must again put on his suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Produced by Kevin Feige, the second installment will be executive produced by Stan Lee, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, and Charles Newirth.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to hit theaters on July 6, 2018. Watch a first look here or above.

