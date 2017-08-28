50 fall movies we're excited to see (with 41 exclusive photos)
There will be superheroes (Justice League, Thor: Ragnarok), sequels (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Blade Runner 2049), musical numbers (The Greatest Showman, Pitch Perfect 3), animation (Ferdinand, Coco), Oscar hopefuls (The Post, the Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Film) — and, speaking of Daniel Day-Lewis, there will also be blood (Jigsaw, It). The fall movie season has a little bit of everything, and a lot of some things (namely those award contenders). Here are our 50 most-anticipated films coming to theaters through the end of the year, including some exclusive photos.
