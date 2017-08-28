    1 / 50

    50. ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ (Nov. 3)

    Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn get even naughtier for the holidays in this sequel to last summer’s hit, this time with their moms (Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines) in tow. | Trailer (STX)

    50 fall movies we're excited to see (with 41 exclusive photos)

    Yahoo Movies Editorial

    There will be superheroes (Justice League, Thor: Ragnarok), sequels (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Blade Runner 2049), musical numbers (The Greatest Showman, Pitch Perfect 3), animation (Ferdinand, Coco), Oscar hopefuls (The Post, the Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Film) — and, speaking of Daniel Day-Lewis, there will also be blood (Jigsaw, It). The fall movie season has a little bit of everything, and a lot of some things (namely those award contenders). Here are our 50 most-anticipated films coming to theaters through the end of the year, including some exclusive photos.