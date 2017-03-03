Emma Watson Gets Teased for Her First ‘Harry Potter’ Red Carpet Outfit

Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson went on Ellen and got teased about her first red carpet outfit. “How old were you when the first Harry Potter movie came out?” asked host Ellen DeGeneres. “When you went to the premiere?”

“Oh, my God,” replied Watson, knowing where the question was going. “10 or 11? 10.”

“Do you remember what you wore?” asked DeGeneres.

The first Harry Potter movie premiered in London in 2001. Daniel Radcliffe wore a shirt and blazer. Rupert Grint wore a hoodie. What did Emma Watson wear? Well…

Emma Watson at the world premiere of the first Harry Potter film, Nov. 4, 2001. (Photo: AP Photo/Max Nash) More

“Do you remember wearing that?” asked DeGeneres.

“This was special,” replied Watson. “You know what? I do, because this was my first ever movie premiere. My mom and I planned this for weeks. It doesn’t look like it, but there was a lot of thought that went into this. I thought I looked amazing, by the way.”

Emma Watson’s red carpet outfits would change, and if you want to see how, take a peek at the video at the top of the page!

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Will Feature Disney’s First Openly Gay Moment Onscreen:

Read More:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.