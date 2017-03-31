'Deadpool 2' Director Promises More 'John Wick'-Style Action for Merc With a Mouth

Deadpool became a box office phenomenon to a large extent because of its sarcastic fourth wall-breaking humor, but let’s not forget it had lots of thrilling R-rated action to go along with its wink-wink silliness. Thus, the film’s in-production sequel has plenty to live up to in the combat department, which may help explain why Fox hired stuntman-turned-director David Leitch — he of John Wick fame — to helm the highly anticipated follow-up. And given what he has to say about the project, fans can probably rest assured that the Merc with a Mouth will be delivering even more comedic carnage this time around.

Speaking to Empire, Leitch let it be known that he’s going to amplify the mayhem for Deadpool 2:

“There’s more action in this film. I hope we can expand it and make it interesting in an 87Eleven kinda way…The completely irreverent tone was the thing that won me over about the first Deadpool movie. I want to deliver on what they did and at the same time hopefully expand the universe.”

For those not in the know, 87Eleven Action Design is the gym/stuntwork studio/production company hybrid founded by Leitch and fellow John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski (who just directed John Wick 2). Given their prior collaborations with stars like Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, and Matt Damon on blockbusters like The Matrix, Fight Club, and The Bourne Legacy, the duo are clearly at the forefront of modern movie artists when it comes to choreographing, shooting, and editing big-screen action. That Leitch is going to be bringing that expertise to Deadpool 2 can only be a reason for optimism.

We’ll know soon enough how much John Wick DNA finds its way into Ryan Reynolds’ second go-round as the wisecracking assassin-in-red. For now, you can read more about Leitch’s plans for Deadpool 2 at Empire.

