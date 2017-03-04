‘Deadpool 2’ Cut Scene Is Playing Before ‘Logan’ Showings

Fox is already teasing footage from Deadpool 2 before showings of Hugh Jackman’s Logan with a typically irreverent scene that pokes fun at Superman.

The scene involves Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds’ character when he’s not in the squeaky tight Deadpool costume) spotting a guy in trouble outside a screening of “Logan” and going into a phone booth to get suited and booted — he moons the audience in the meantime — while the epic Superman theme blares in the background. The guy dies, however, by the time he’s done changing.

“What is a phone booth doing on a street corner?” Deadpool wonders in one of his trademark fourth wall breaks, before resting his head on the dead man’s body and stealing his Cherry Garcia ice cream.

Fox had no comment on the teaser, but a source told Variety that the footage is from a cut scene.

Instead of mentioning the release date, the teaser says “not soon enough.” The actual debut date for Deadpool 2 is in a year’s time — March 2, 2018. “John Wick” director David Leitch came on to direct Deadpool 2 last fall after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds.

Vox posted footage of the teaser, which appears to have been shot in a theater.



