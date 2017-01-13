'Deadpool 2' Writers Talk Return of Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, Dopinder, and Arrival of Cable

While Ryan Reynolds continues trying to convince Hugh Jackman to join him in a Deadpool-Wolverine team-up film, the writers of the as-yet-untitled Deadpool 2 are focusing on the sequel. And while they’re not yet finished writing the script — it’s in the multiple-draft phase of the process — they are beginning to reveal some tidbits about what fans can expect when the Merc with a Mouth returns.

First, scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick chatted with Collider, confirming that when Reynolds’ anti-hero returns, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the two X-Men who joined him on his mission of revenge in last year’s $783 million-grossing hit, will be on screen again as well. The extent of their participation remains unknown (“They’ll make at least an appearance,” says Wernick), but clearly, the makers of the upcoming sequel — including new director David Leitch (John Wick) — are interested in maintaining some continuity between their new effort and its predecessor.

For further proof, Wernick then went on to tell Nerdist that Deadpool will also once again pal around with Karan Soni’s Dopinder, the cab driver who bonded with — and heeded the advice of — the Marvel assassin in the original film. As the writer said, “I would say that the relationship between Dopinder and Deadpool was the most fun for me. I love that relationship and I love that character. And he’ll be in the sequel.”

Does this mean that Deadpool 2 will simply be a more-of-the-same sequel that regurgitates all the funny character dynamics and jokes of its popular precursor? Or is this the smart way to make sure that fans get what they want out of a follow-up? One new twist we definitely do know about — thanks to the first film’s post-credits stinger — is that the sequel will also feature Cable, the grey-haired warrior who as an infant was sent into the future by his parents, X-Men leader Cyclops and Madeleine Pryor (the clone of X-Men telepath Jean Grey), only to then return to our present timeline as an adult.

Cable has a long, contentious comic-book history with Deadpool. Wernick tells Collider that they’ve yet to cast the character — making it a little tricky to fully capture his voice in their current script. Meanwhile, he also reveals that he and Reese will be distilling the newcomer’s insanely complicated backstory down a bit for his arrival on the big screen:

“With Cable, he’s got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we’re going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, “Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two hour movie?” I think we’re going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it’s not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable…”

With so many moving parts to its ongoing creation, it’s still unclear exactly what form Deadpool 2 will eventually take. For now, we’ll have to trust in Reynolds and his crack team, who will no doubt be providing far more clues in the coming months — let’s assume, after Oscar campaign season is over.

Watch James Corden’s audition for Ryan Reynolds to be Deadpool’s sidekick: