'Deadpool 2' Recruits Another Mutant: 'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz as Domino

The Merc with a Mouth will have plenty of crime-fighting company in Deadpool 2. Star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter today to announce that Zazie Beetz, who plays Donald Glover’s ex-girlfriend/baby-mama on the hit FX comedy Atlanta, has joined the cast as fellow mutant mercenary Domino.

Fans might have needed a decoder ring to figure out Reynolds’s typically cheeky message:

Domino first popped up in Marvel comic books in the early 1990s. A product of secret government experiments to engineer a super-powered weapon (sound familiar?), Neena Thurman was trained in all the essential assassin skills, but she also possessed a unique skill: the subconscious ability to influence her luck in bad situations.

(Image: Marvel) More

Domino is a partner and sometimes-lover of the time-hopping Cable, a fan-favorite character who will also be introduced in Deadpool 2, although there is no official word on his casting. All three heroes — Deadpool, Cable, and Domino — figure in X-Force in the comics, and with that being the next film in the pipeline after Deadpool 2, it’s a good bet Beetz will be reprising her role.

In an interview with Deadline this week, Simon Kinberg, who oversees the full X-Men cinematic universe for 20th Century Fox, explained how it will all fit together: “We are working hard on New Mutants, Gambit with Channing Tatum, Deadpool 2, and the new X-Force movie where Deadpool is alongside Cable and other main characters… Deadpool 2 is going into production this year. Then X-Force which is a combination of Deadpool and Cable — they’re like the Black Ops of the X-Men. They’re much darker and have an R-rated decibel. There are other X-Men characters coming into X-Force at different times in the comic, but it’s separate from X-Men.”

Deadpool 2 , which is currently being teased ahead of Logan screenings, is set to start shooting this summer under the direction of David Leitch (John Wick). In addition to the newly introduced Domino and Cable, the sequel will return Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (voiced by Stefan Kapičić) from Deadpool, as well as non-mutants Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and Weasel (T.J. Miller).

Related stories: