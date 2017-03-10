Charlize Theron Gets 'John Wick'-edly Violent in First 'Atomic Blonde' Red-Band Trailer (NSFW)

The two best American action movies of the past decade are Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick. Thus, it sounds like an extremely shrewd idea to take the former’s star, Charlize Theron, and pair her with the latter’s director, David Leitch (who’s also helming Deadpool 2), for Atomic Blonde, a stylish, espionage-tinged beat-‘em-up. And judging by the first red-band trailer for this collaboration (watch it above, though use discretion if you’re in your workplace), it appears this heavenly artistic match has turned out as superbly in practice as it was in theory.

Opening with a scantily clad Theron taping a recording wire to her body, and then engaging in a prolonged bit of hand-to-hand combat in a hallway against two thugs, it’s a decidedly John Wick-esque brand of rugged, expertly choreographed violence. There’s a lot more bloodshed and brutality sprinkled throughout, along with a bit of lesbian eroticism and the sight of Theron’s spy — assigned to investigate the murders of undercover operatives — paired with James McAvoy’s scruffy comedic-relief sidekick, which calls to mind a distinctly Deadpool-esque sense of humor.

With Theron looking as strikingly ferocious as ever while kicking ass in a variety of wigs and dresses (to the sounds of Queen’s “Killer Queen”), and with John Goodman and Toby Jones along for the ride as her government handlers, Atomic Blonde looks like an R-rated action affair tailor-made for fans of John Wick. The film debuts at the SXSW Film Festival this Sunday, March 12, and in U.S. theaters on July 28.

