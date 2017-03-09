'The Last Laugh' Director on Grappling with Humor and the Holocaust

When director Ferne Pearlstein was interviewing comedians for her new documentary The Last Laugh, she always began with the same question: “Do you have a Holocaust joke?” Surprisingly, nearly all of them — from Mel Brooks to Sarah Silverman — said no. “People would say, ‘I don’t have a Holocaust joke, but I do have a Nazi joke,’ and they would tell it,” the director told Yahoo Movies. “And then after the first five interviews I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s a difference!’”

This is the kind of thorny distinction explored in The Last Laugh, a provocative look at humor and the Holocaust opening in limited release this month (go here for details). Through interviews with Holocaust survivors and entertainers, and footage of film and TV comedies (including The Great Dictator, Hogan’s Heroes, Life is Beautiful, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s “survivor” episode, and the infamous Jerry Lewis project The Day the Clown Cried), Pearlstein investigates how Jews used humor in the concentration camps, how Nazi jokes went mainstream, and whether it’s okay for comedians to find humor in history’s worst horrors, including the gas chambers, September 11, slavery, and AIDS. It’s an uncomfortable subject, which is one reason that it took the director more than 20 years to get the movie made.

The idea for The Last Laugh took root in 1990, when Pearlstein and a friend were on assignment covering Miami’s new Holocaust Memorial. Their tour guide was a survivor, and the three of them got into a conversation about Art Spiegelman’s 1986 graphic novel Maus, the concept of which deeply offended the tour guide (despite the visitors’ attempts to explain that it wasn’t that kind of comic.) “Understandably, her reaction was, ‘There’s nothing funny about the Holocaust, and you can’t cover it in the funny pages,‘” Pearlstein says. The idea that “there’s nothing funny about the Holocaust” stayed with Pearlstein’s friend, who later wrote an academic paper called The Last Laugh: Humor and the Holocaust, handed it to Pearlstein, and said, “Make this into a movie.”

In 2011, Pearlstein was finally able to secure financing, as well as interviews with taboo-busting comedians like Silverman, Brooks, Carl and Rob Reiner, Gilbert Gottfried, David Cross, Susie Essman, Harry Shearer, Judy Gold, and Hogan’s Heroes star (and Holocaust survivor) Robert Clary. Pearlstein also talked with survivors, children of survivors — “I found that there was a very dark sense of humor in the second generation,” she observes — and the president of the Anti-Defamation League, among others. But the film’s most memorable character is Renee Firestone, a 92-year-old Auschwitz survivor with a remarkable ability to see positivity in the world. “What I loved about Renee is that she doesn’t think everything is funny, but she has a high tolerance for not being offended,” says Pearlstein. The abstract topic becomes personal as Renee looks for humor in her own harrowing story, gently debates another survivor about whether joy is permissible, and reacts to the Nazi jokes that her daughter finds on the Internet.

