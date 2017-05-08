'Blade Runner 2049' Striking First Trailer Sends Ryan Gosling In Search of Harrison Ford

Fresh off his triumphant “first contact” drama Arrival, Denis Villeneuve comes back with a big encore this October. Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Ridley Scott’s peerlessly influential 1982 sci-fi noir, pairs original star Harrison Ford with Ryan Gosling in a tale that will further investigate the boundaries between man and his machines — specifically, androids (known as “replicants”) who look, sound, and act almost exactly like humans. And after a FB Live chat conducted earlier today, the director has finally revealed the eagerly anticipated film’s first full-length trailer (watch it above).

The new preview deploys striking imagery heavily indebted to Scott’s classic — rainy, neon-lit, hologram-inundated streets of Los Angeles; gigantic pyramid-shaped buildings towering above the clouds. But there’s also a good deal of unique visual splendor on display here, from sandy deserts and ancient statues to Jared Leto as a zen-like father of replicants (greeting his new creations with “Happy Birthday”). And amidst that beauty, there are intimations that the story will involve a hunt for “the key to the future,” Gosling’s detective falling in love with a replicant (Ana de Armas), and, potentially, learning that he’s a synthetic.

Of course, those suggestions could be misdirections, as this Blade Runner 2049 trailer, which also features quick peeks at Robin Wright and a bespectacled Dave Bautista — is light on lucid details, heavy on tantalizing hints. But as we learned from the preceding FB Live chat, we do know that the film will be about “memory,” and, according to Ford, will tackle the “ethical considerations that technology presents us with. There’s no such thing as a free lunch, and we’re talking about both the benefit of technology and the social consequences of it, in a way that I think is really interesting.” Furthermore, Gosling confirmed that the film used a wealth of practical effects (which were “impressive, overwhelming”), so it’s clear that Villeneuve will be doing his best to retain the old-school spirit of Scott’s beloved original.

No doubt more will become clear about Blade Runner 2049 before it lands in theaters on Oct. 6.

Jared Leto Discusses His ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Character at CinemaCon:

