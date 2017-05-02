Dave Bautista Wants No 'Blade Runner 2049' Spoilers – Even Though He's In the Film

Former WWE superstar now better known as Drax at the world premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 19, 2017. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Dave Bautista is certain to once again be an audience favorite in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; his Drax the Destroyer has been a comic highlight of the pre-release teases. And fans of the wrestler-turned-actor have even more to look forward to from him after James Gunn’s eagerly anticipated film. Bautista’s got a role in this fall’s Blade Runner 2049 — just don’t ask him for spoilers. As he revealed in a new interview, he’s so averse to them as a fan, he hasn’t even read the entire script.

Bautista confessed to Uproxx that he’s only read portions of the Blade Runner 2049 script — being directed by Arrival’s Denis Villeneuve, and starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford — that pertain to his character. He explains he’s so excited about the project that he doesn’t want any of it ruined ahead of time — regardless of the fact that he’s in it:

“It was a dream come true,” Bautista told Uproxx, “just growing up a fan of Blade Runner. But also, again, I have to put myself into kind of that fan bracket and say I was just so excited about it. I didn’t want to read the script! I was asking the producers if I could just kind of read my parts and not read the whole script!”

Bautista confessed that he’d do the same if he were offered a part in Star Wars, craving the same going-in-blind-and-being-surprised experience the rest of us get when we sit down for a big blockbuster.

“I would prefer not to read the script. And again, that just goes back to me being a fan. I want to go and I want to enjoy it. I want to sit there with my bucket of popcorn. I like the movie experience. It’s something that’s special to me. You know, when I was a little kid, we couldn’t really afford to go to the movies, so I had to sneak into movies. And once I sneaked into one, I’d sneak into every theater. It’s a special thing for me. It’s a whole experience.”

While it’s difficult to remember any actor ever admitting such a thing, Bautista’s comments clearly mark him as a relatable movie-lover first, and a larger-than-life star second. That star will only be enhanced by his role in Vol. 2, which blasts into theaters this Friday, May 5.

