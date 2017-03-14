'Blade Runner 2049:' Edward James Olmos Says He Will Return as Gaff

Few science-fiction films are as beloved as Ridley Scott’s 1982 future-noir Blade Runner. So Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up, Blade Runner 2049, has a lot to live up to, and one of the ways it’s looking to stay faithful to its predecessor is by melding the new with the old — namely, by pairing Ryan Gosling’s Los Angeles blade runner with Harrison Ford’s original android hunter Deckard. Now, word is out that Ford won’t be the only returning cast member from Scott’s classic.

In a new interview with The Trend Talk (via The Playlist), actor Edward James Olmos reveals that he’ll be reprising his role as Gaff, the mysterious blade runner whose origami figures for Deckard — including one of a unicorn — imply that Ford’s hero is himself a “replicant.”

Watch a scene with Olmos below:

In the interview, Olmos said the secrecy surrounding the new project is extreme. “I signed a seven page non-disclosure contract with those people. My agent did, my manager did, I did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it,” he said in the video below. (The Blade Runner discussion starts around 19:00.) “This is the first time that I’m telling everybody, and telling the world right now, that yes, I am going to be Gaff in Blade Runner 2049.”

He went on to give a few more hints about Gaff’s brief, but meaningful appearance. “They come to me, and I’m retired…. I don’t want to ruin the picture for anybody, and the story. But just know that my role is like it was in the original — I only had four scenes, in this one I only have one. But again, it’s a poignant little piece of work.”

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on Oct. 6. Watch the trailer below:





Read More: