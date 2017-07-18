The 'Avengers' Stars Reveal What They Miss Eating (It's Pizza, Donuts and Ice Cream)

You’ve seen how toned — outright buff (we’re looking at you, Josh Brolin) — actors get after locking down roles as big-screen superheroes. Obviously it all requires exercise, discipline, and above all, a strict diet.

So when the stars of Avengers: Infinity War stormed the press line backstage at the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, we had to ask: What do you miss eating the most?

“Oh, man, the list is long,” said Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), who began ticking off a list. Donuts. Ice cream. Apple pie. “And I don’t even have a sweet tooth, but when you can’t have it, that’s when you want it.”

For Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), and Dave Bautisa (Drax), it’s pizza. “And I’m gluten-free, so that’s gluten-free, dairy-free pizza, it’s not quite the same,” said Bautista. “But it’ll satisfy.”

Brolin — who plays Avengers archnemesis Thanos in the MCU and was also recently cast as the mutant Cable in Fox’s Deadpool 2 — knows what he’s doing after he wraps up both films. “I don’t often read People magazine, but I picked it up [recently] and opened it up and it had on one page [the] 17 [best] different donut shops [across the country]. And I want to go to each one after I’m done.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018. Watch a pair of Avenger actors feud on the red carpet:

