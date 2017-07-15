Forget 'Star Wars' — Mark Hamill Says He Always Aspired to Work at Disneyland

Disney has owned Lucasfilm for five years now, and self-professed Disney-phile Mark Hamill could not be happier with life in the Magic Kingdom.

“I did backflips when they added Star Tours,” Hamill told Yahoo Movies of the classic Lucas-designed ride that Disneyland opened in 1987. Now, the actor has Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming in five months and is legitimate Mouse House royalty, honored Friday as a “Disney Legend” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

But Hamill says his deep affection for Disney dates even further back.

“I loved Disneyland when I was a kid, I’d never seen so many happy people in one place,” the 65-year-old actor behind Luke Skywalker said. “It was one of the first jobs I aspired to in show business. Because it was real, I could see what people were doing. And I thought, ‘I want this job. I want to work in the happiest place on Earth.

“Of course my brothers and sisters all kidded me. They said, ‘Yeah, you’ll get hired, but they’ll probably make you work the parking lot.’ They’re so mean.”

But Little Mark showed them.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens Dec. 15. Watch the trailer:





