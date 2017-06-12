Josh Brolin Shows Off Huge Muscles, New Haircut For 'Deadpool 2'

Josh Brolin (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Josh Brolin is showing fans that he is taking his duties as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool 2 quite seriously, highlighting that another aspect of the character's look has fallen into place.

The 49-year-old actor, who is usually pretty slender with a full head of hair, posted pictures and video of himself working out over the weekend with a new hairstyle akin to what his Marvel character would sport.

One of the videos of Brolin pumping iron, posted on his Instagram account, features the hashtag #ryanreynoldsismybitch, so it's pretty clear what is going on here.

Along with the pictures and videos, Brolin posted about the diet that has allowed him to bulk up.

"Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it," Brolin wrote. "Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I'm almost 50."

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld recently said he was happy to see Brolin in the gym, getting after it with such ferocity.

"Did I sweat that the wrong guy would get cast? Yes, 100 percent. That kept me up at night, but the planets aligned, everything worked out and I love seeing these videos of Josh pumping those guns," he told Heat Vision.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, has a June 1, 2018, release date.