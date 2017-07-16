Ava DuVernay Made Oprah, Reese and Mindy Her 'Little Dolls' in Their Colorful 'Wrinkle in Time' Looks

The first thing that jumped out from those initial photos released from A Wrinkle in Time? Undoubtedly it was the electric and colorful wigs, costumes, and stylings of Orpah Winfrey’s Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon’s Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling’s Mrs. Who, the supreme beings who guide the young heroine Meg Murry (Storm Reid) in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved novel.

“We would just get in a room and sit together, and just dream up the craziest stuff, and then we could actually make it,” DuVernay (Selma) told Yahoo Movies (watch above) at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, shortly after the first trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure wowed fans. “And we would just try the craziest stuff. And then we could actually make it. Bring in Oprah and Reese and say, ‘Let’s try this wig on you. No. Let’s try this makeup.’ They were like little dolls.”

Winfrey, Witherspoon, and Kaling spent three to four hours in hair and makeup every day (“So we got to talk a lot,” said Kaling, “which is my favorite thing to do, so that was great.”)

The fanciful costumes, however, were not ideal to perform in. “The costumes were so elaborate and gorgeous, we could not sit down,” Winfrey said of the Paco Delgado-designed threads. “So we had leaning stools that were created for us just to lean because there was no way you could sit on your costume… I remember one night I leaned for hours.”

But at least they avoided the wrinkles.

A Wrinkle in Time opens March 9, 2018. Watch the trailer:





Read more on Yahoo Movies: