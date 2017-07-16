Marvel Chief Kevin Feige Debunks Rumor That the Fantastic Four Are Joining the MCU





Some intriguing speculation swirling around Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend suggested that, after a pair of false-start franchises at Fox, the Fantastic Four could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and specifically, in the upcoming super-ensemble Avengers: Infinity War). The rumor was predicated on the fact that there were four mystery figures cloaked at the Avengers display on the convention floor ahead of Marvel’s Saturday afternoon panel.

And you could understand why fans bought in: the notion might have sounded crazy a few years ago, when up-and-coming director Josh Trank (Chronicle) was rebooting the franchise. But that 2015 edition bombed. And, with the rousing success of Marvel and Sony’s collaboration on Spider-Man: Homecoming, wouldn’t it make sense for Fox to just give in and let them avenge? Plus we���ve already heard there are something like 32 major characters in Infinity War.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige put all the buzzing to bed, though, when Yahoo Movies caught up with him at D23 Expo. “I’ve been at Marvel for 17 years… There are certainly no plans whatsoever for that,” Feige told us. “But too many amazing things have happened over the past 17 years for me ever say never. But for now, nothing.”

But he is saying there’s a chance it could happen. “There’s a chance that aliens could come down from the sky right now,” he countered. “And we’ll use them in the movie in to save money on visual effects.”

Shortly after we talked to Feige, those mystery figures were revealed to be the Black Order — otherwise known as the Children of Thanos, the interstellar baddie played by Josh Brolin in the next two Avengers films whose evil plans will take at least a couple dozen of the galaxy’s best crime-fighters to stop.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018. Watch Tom Holland talk about his role in the film:





