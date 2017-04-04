Amy Schumer Talks 'Barbie' Exit, Suggests Mindy Kaling as Replacement





Amy Schumer was an inspired choice to headline Sony/Mattel’s upcoming live-action Barbie movie, but the dream was short-lived. The Trainwreck comedian’s casting was announced in December, but by March she had to drop out of the project because of a scheduling conflict.

“I’m so disappointed, I really wanted it to work out,” Schumer told Yahoo Movies (watch above) at CinemaCon last week, where she was joined by her Snatched costar Goldie Hawn. “But I hope it happens anyway. And I can’t say enough nice things about Mattel. They have such good intentions, and I really hope it comes together for them. I offered to help in any way I could. But yeah, I’m so bummed. I really tried to make it work.”

Schumer reportedly put in some work on the screenplay for the film, which Variety noted will be in the same vein as fish-out-of-water comedies like Splash, Enchanted, and Big.

As for who should replace her in the film, which is slated to open in June, 2018, Schumer had jokes (“I think Goldie should play Barbie…” or “anybody from the cast of Big Little Lies“) before one offering suggestion that could excite comedy fans — as well as those still excited by a Barbie movie bent on casting against type when it comes to the paper-thin blonde doll the film’s based on.

“Mindy [Kaling] would be great,” Schumer said of the Mindy Project creator and star who also a couple other high-profile films in the works with A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean’s Eight. “I don’t know, I’m excited to see who [gets cast].”

You will still see Schumer in Snatched, which opens May 12.

