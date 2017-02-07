'Snatched' Trailer: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Bicker and Brawl With Their Kidnappers

Amy Schumer’s follow-up to her 2015 big-screen breakthrough Trainwreck will arrive this summer, when she pairs herself with Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn for Snatched, the tale of a mother and daughter stumbling and bumbling their way through all sorts of trouble while on vacation in South America. And on the heels of December’s debut green- and red-band trailers, the upcoming comedy has now released its second promo, which further indicates that the stars will make a funny force to be reckoned with when they team up against kidnappers threatening to ruin their bonding time.

Featuring a considerable amount of footage not seen in its prior first-looks, the above trailer reconfirms that director Jonathan Levine’s film will hinge on the chemistry of its two leads, who’ll bicker and draw loony strength from each other while dealing with a getaway gone awry thanks to some crooks intent on holding them for ransom. With the aid of Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack — and Ike Barinholtz as their A-Team-loving stateside relative — the duo will strive to escape captivity in the goofiest ways possible, including leaping between building rooftops with pseudo-superhero skill.

Given that Snatched stands as Hawn’s first film role since 2002’s The Banger Sisters, her joint venture with Schumer should be one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the summer. You can check out its latest look above, and see the film in theaters beginning on May 12.

