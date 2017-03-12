Ava DuVernay Wraps Filming 'A Wrinkle in Time,' Shares Film Stills

Production on Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time is smoothing out.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker — the first black woman to helm a $100 million studio feature — announced Sunday that principal photography on her upcoming adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle novel had wrapped. She also tweeted several stills from the Disney fantasy flick, teasing roles played by supporting actors André Holland (Moonlight) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World).

“Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute,” DuVernay wrote on the social media site, later sharing a photo of Holland in character as Principal Jenkins while thanking him for his work on the project: “A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre.”

That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

She also shared a still of Blanchard, noting the 15-year-old actress had only filmed scenes across a few days, but “made a big impression” nonetheless. “She’s a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan,” DuVernay posted.

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Additionally, stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling celebrated the end of filming with a selfie on Saturday morning, while Kaling also showed gratitude for DuVernay’s decision to cast her as Mrs. Who.

“Thank you @ava for casting me in #WrinkleInTime! You are an icon. I’m so inspired by you! Love, your Mrs. Who,” she tweeted in response to one of DuVernay’s tweets, which indicated the Mindy Project and Ocean’s Eight star was the “first casting idea” she had for the movie.

Thank you @ava for casting me in #WrinkleInTime! You are an icon. I'm so inspired by you! Love, your Mrs. Who. ⏰ https://t.co/eKjLzJTBQu — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 12, 2017

That's a picture wrap on Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who. #WrinkleInTime ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nffM7vk6fO — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 11, 2017

Finally, DuVernay paid tribute to Oprah Winfrey, who plays Mrs. Which. “Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role… is literally out of this world,” DuVernay tweeted alongside a photo of Winfrey.

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

A Wrinkle in Time was shot in California and New Zealand throughout late 2016 and early 2017, reportedly with a $103 million price tag. DuVernay is only the fourth female director to have helmed a live-action movie with a budget of over $100 million, joining the ranks of Kathryn Bigelow (2002’s K-19: The Widowmaker), Lana Wachowski (2012’s Cloud Atlas, 2015’s Jupiter Ascending), and Patty Jenkins (this year’s Wonder Woman).

Frozen‘s Academy Award-winning co-director Jennifer Lee adapted Wrinkle‘s screenplay for the big screen. Levi Miller, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Bellamy Young, Will McCormack, and Zach Galifianakis have supporting roles, while up-and-coming actress Storm Reid plays Meg Murry — a girl who travels to space to locate her missing father — in the film.

A Wrinkle in Time is scheduled to hit theaters April 6, 2018. Check out more posts from DuVernay below.

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017