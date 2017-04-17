The 5 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

5. A Plastic Ocean

A documentary in which journalist Craig Leeson goes in search of the elusive blue whale, but instead finds plastic waste in what should be a pristine ocean. With the help of free diver Tanya Streeter and a team of scientists and researchers, Leeson visits 20 locations around the world over four years to explore the state of our oceans and uncover the alarming effects of plastic pollution.

(Photo: Plastic Oceans) More

4. Sand Castle

A squad of U.S. soldiers tries to protect a village during the occupation of Iraq. Set in 2003, Sand Castle focuses on a young machine gunner, Matt Ocre, played by Nicholas Hoult. Ocre is a part of a platoon that must repair a broken water system in a dangerous village where they are not welcome. The film is based on the real-life experience of its writer, Chris Roessner.

(Photo: Netflix) More

3. Phantom

While on a covert mission, a veteran Soviet navy captain (Ed Harris) must stop a rogue KGB agent (David Duchovny) from starting a nuclear war between the U.S. and China. The film is loosely based on the mysterious sinking of the Soviet submarine K-129 in 1968.

(Photo: RCR Media Group) More

2. The Prestige

Set at the end of the 19th century, The Prestige sets rival stage musicians (Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale) against each other in a competitive one-upmanship in an attempt to create the greater stage illusion. The competition has tragic results. The film also stars rock legend David Bowie as Nikola Tesla.

Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson in The Prestige, 2006. (Photo: Touchstone Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection) More

1. The Secret Life of Pets

A terrier named Max regularly invites his friends to hang out at his place when his owner is gone. But the quiet life Max has come to know and love is upended when his owner adopts a stray mutt, Duke, from the pound. The feud eventually leads to Max and Duke getting lost in New York City, where they must work together to find their way home. The film boasts an all-star cast of voices from the likes of Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Dana Carvey, and more.

The Secret Life of Pets. (Image: Illumination Entertainment) More

