Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Give Coachella Concertgoers a Chance to Be in ‘A Star Is Born’
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will be filming scenes for A Star Is Born at Coachella this week. On Sunday, April 16, festivalgoers received a message through the Coachella app announcing how they could nab a chance to appear in the upcoming Cooper-directed musical.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a country-music concert scene will be filmed at the Southern California festival. Attendees are asked to wear country-western garb and must consent to having their phones locked away inside special smart cases.
An official announcement on the AEG ticketing site reads: “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home), and come out to show your support!”
Attendance costs $10, with all proceeds going to Gaga’s Born This Way foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to youth support and building better communities.
A Star Is Born is just getting underway, and cinematographer Matthew Libatique shared an inaugural social post last week.
This will be the fourth time Hollywood has told the story of A Star Is Born, starting in 1937. A 1954 remake starred Judy Garland, and a 1976 take featured Barbra Streisand. The tale follows a young starlet whose career is bolstered by a big-name love interest whose own fortunes are on the downswing.
A Star Is Born is expected to hit the screen in September 2018.
