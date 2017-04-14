‘Coming to America 2’ Happening, Original Writers Are on Board

It looks like the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy classic Coming to America is getting a follow-up. Original writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield are attached to write, reports the Tracking Board.

The original film grossed $288 million worldwide — that’s approximately $593 million in today’s dollars. Its success even launched a TV pilot (that was never picked up).

Sequel rumors have been around for years but have really ramped up lately. In March, Murphy’s verified Twitter account teased the project, but in an exchange his daughter posted on Instagram, Murphy claimed he didn’t even know he had a Twitter account, leading some to speculate his social media team may have jumped the gun on an announcement.

After Coming to America, Blaustein and Sheffield continued to work with Murphy, including on Boomerang, The Nutty Professor, and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

Teaming up with the duo could be a return to form for Murphy, if he is indeed involved. The actor-comedian has suffered a string of critical and financial misses over the last two decade after an incredible run of hits in the ’80s and ’90s.

