Tom Holland Recounts The Battle of Keeping on His Fake Mustache in 'Lost City of Z'

Lost City of Z, now in theaters with a limited release, is based on the true story of explorer Percy Fawcett’s journeys to the Amazon in the early 20th Century. The story covers more than a decade of Fawcett and his family, so moves had to be made to age up some of the stars, including Tom Holland. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star plays Jack Fawcett in this movie, the son of Percy (Charlie Hunnam) and while he starts off playing Jack a pre-teen, he eventually grows into adulthood.

Holland told Yahoo Movies how they decided to make him look older. “I remember when we were shooting in Belfast and [Director James Gray said], ‘Tom, I think I’m going to give you a mustache for the jungle,'” he recounted. “You know, I’m the person where you say, ‘Jump,’ I say ‘How high?’ But in my head, I was like, ‘Please don’t stick a mustache on my face. That’s going to be so awful.’ But I’m glad we did because it looks great.”

Charlie Hunnam and Tom Holland were mustache bros in ‘Lost City of Z’ (Photo: Aidan Monaghan/Bleecker Street Media/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

So, it might have looked great on film, and Holland isn’t the type to complain, but he was honest about he felt about the ‘stache. “I hated it, man,” he told our Kevin Polowy. “I’m not going to lie. I’m only just now being able to grow facial hair and it’s still super embarrassing. It’s not manly at all.”

Of course, shooting in the steamy jungles of South America can be imperil even the strongest of spirit gums. “It was a stick-on mustache and it was the hardest part of [filming in] the jungle, I think, because it would just fall off all the time,” Holland recounted. “I was sweating so much, it would just fall off and it was flapping about. It was really not fun. But it looked cool!”

Watch: ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Admits He Hasn’t Actually Seen that Really Old Movie ‘Empire Strikes Back’

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Charlie Hunnam’s ‘Lost City of Z’ Diet: 400 Calories a Day

‘The Lost City of Z’ Star Robert Pattinson on His Epic Beard, His Embarrassing Amazon Habit, and If He’d Ever Return to ‘Twilight’

‘Lost City of Z’ Teaser Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Searches for the Secrets of the Amazon

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.