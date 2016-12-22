'Lost City of Z' Teaser Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Searches for the Secrets of the Amazon

For his first lead film role since he passed on Fifty Shades of Grey, Charlie Hunnam is exploring fifty shades of green. In The Lost City of Z (in theaters April 21), Hunnam plays real-life British adventurer Percy Fawcett, who vanished in the Amazon jungle in 1925 while searching for a legendary ancient city. That trip was documented, along with theories about Fawcett’s disappearance and the vanished city itself, in David Grann’s 2009 bestseller The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon. The book was optioned by Brad Pitt‘s Plan B Entertainment, and now it’s a dramatic thriller from director James Gray. Watch its first teaser trailer above.

Related: Robert Pattinson Had a Great Time Filming The Lost City of Z Except for the Spiders, Spiders Everywhere

The Lost City of Z also stars a scraggly bearded Robert Pattinson as fellow explorer Henry Costin; Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland as Fawcett’s son (also an aspiring explorer); and Sienna Miller as Fawcett’s “devoted wife” (i.e., the character who doesn’t get to go to the jungle). In the film, Fawcett is driven by his conviction that an extremely advanced, ancient civilization might exist in the uncharted regions of Brazil — a controversial notion amongst his fellow Victorian-era Englishmen, who believed their culture to be the most civilized in the world. By the book’s account, Fawcett thrived in the dangerous and sometimes deadly conditions of the jungle — although it’s unknown how his last journey ended. Presumably, the film will have its own answers.

Charlie Hunnam on ‘Pacific Rim 2’ at Comic-Con: