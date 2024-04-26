Youth Conservation Ambassador Program creates career and leadership connections

We see it in the news. We hear it at conferences. It’s a hot topic at community discussions. There’s a need in our community to connect our youth with career-ready skills and leadership opportunities that will lay the foundation for them to grow and thrive in their future careers.

To help meet that need, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (Ashland SWCD) is kicking off a new program to provide just those opportunities for Ashland County youth.

Through May 10, Ashland SWCD is accepting applications for our brand-new Youth Conservation Ambassador program. The program is open to Ashland County youth who are at least 16 years old who are interested in learning more about conservation opportunities in our community.

The program will provide opportunities for youth to be involved in local soil and water conservation issues.

They will work hand-in-hand with Ashland SWCD board members by participating in four board meetings over the upcoming year. Ambassadors will gain hands-on experience in how local boards work and provide input on conservation issues and priorities facing Ashland County. Working with Ashland SWCD board and staff members, youth ambassadors will develop professional connections and networking opportunities.

Helping with education events, doing community service

Ambassadors also will work with SWCD staff members to assist with at least two educational events throughout the year, such as helping at the district’s conservation chats or in-school classroom programs. Ambassadors might help check attendees in at events, help prepare and mail promotional materials, visit local classrooms for Arbor Day programs or help at the third grade farm tour. Ambassadors can choose programming that fits their needs, schedule and interests.

Each ambassador will participate in one community service event. Examples include collecting and testing water samples from rivers and streams, cleaning trails at the district’s 40-acre Hazel Willis Woods property, packing trees as part of the annual tree sale or setting up barrels as part of the fifth annual Rain Beat on Main Street program.

And as the capstone to their ambassador experience, youth will work with Ashland SWCD staff to lead, plan and execute a conservation-centered service project in the community. When it comes to developing a service project, the sky is the limit. We really want the ambassadors to take ownership of developing their program, from generating ideas and timelines to developing a budget and funding plan all the way through to the execution of that plan.

Those real-world conservation experiences will develop career-ready skills the ambassadors will use for the rest of their lives. Plus, they will learn about the importance of volunteer leadership and service opportunities in our community.

Win-win for ambassadors and SWCD

The program is designed to be a win-win for both the ambassadors and the Ashland SWCD board. While the ambassadors will learn more about conservation issues in our community and gain career-ready skills, the SWCD board will learn more about the conservation interests and concerns of youth and receive input in planning and directing future SWCD programming.

At the conclusion of their year of service, each ambassador will receive a $500 educational stipend to be paid to their post-secondary school of choice; ambassadors who are not seniors will be awarded their stipend after high school graduation.

The ambassadors selected for the program’s first year will service from July 2024 to June 2025.

The application for is available at www.ashlandswcd.com under the education menu tab. Applicants should complete the application along with a letter of recommendation. Completed applications can be submitted to ashlandswcd@ashlandcounty.org.

Jane Houin is the director of the Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District.

