World Atlas names 9 of New York's best small towns to retire in. See what they offer

Are you thinking about retiring and don't want to leave New York state? WorldAtlas, a website focused on geography and related topics, recently unveiled their list of the nine best small towns to retire to in New York.

A new survey by the National Institute on Retirement Security reveals that 79% of Americans believe that affording retirement is now a crisis, up from 67% four years ago. The outlook for affording retirement in high-cost, high-tax states like New York can be grim. So WorldAtlas looked at the top small towns in New York for retirement, considering real estate costs, crime levels, and access to amenities. Three of the nine are in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Here's their list:

Stony Point

The Pyngyp one-room schoolhouse in Stony Point. Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The top spot to retire in New York according to WorldAtlas, is Rockland's Stony Point, a beautiful small town of 15,000 on the banks of the Hudson River. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median rent in Stony Point was $1,600 from 2018-2022, with owner-occupied housing units having a median value of $469,000 during the same period. Helen Hayes Hospital, known for its expertise in stroke recovery, spinal cord issues, and other specialized care, is a short distance away in West Haverstraw. A top attraction is Haverstraw Bay County Park, a 27-acre park along the Hudson, a perfect spot from which to appreciate New York's lesser-known natural beauty.

Cold Spring

Located on the Cold Spring waterfront, with the United States Military Academy behind it, the Parrott Gun is a rifled cannon manufactured locally at the West Point Foundry and was invented by Robert P. Parrott, a graduate of West Point.

Cold Spring is right on the Hudson in Putnam County. The picturesque village is known for its many antique shops, boutiques and its vibrant restaurant scene, with some establishments featuring patios that offer river views. One feature is the Breakneck Ridge Trail, which presents a challenging hike, offering hikers panoramic views from the summit. The trail can get crowded during the warmer months, but the winter provide a more secluded experience. Cold Spring is consistently ranked as one of the safest municipalities in the state, with a crime rate of only two incidents per 1,000 residents according to data from NeighborhoodScout.

Carmel

A view of downtown Carmel looking across Lake Gleneida March 18, 2024.

The town of Carmel in Putnam County may be pricier than other towns, but it has several advantages. Nimhan Mountain, just a short distance away, offers forests, trails, campsites, and fishing spots, along with New York's wildlife. The park features the Ninham Mountain Fire Tower, providing 360-degree views of the Hudson River Valley. The Fred Dill Wildlife Sanctuary is another highlight, offering well-maintained paths through a vibrant forest where you can enjoy nature and birdwatch. Carmel has an A+ rating for safety.

Penn Yan

The Penn Yan United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Chapel Streets.

Penn Yan is a small village in Yates County in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. ApartmentGuide's most recent data shows that the average rent in Penn Yan is $748, making it an affordable choice for retirees. One appealing aspect of Penn Yan is the scenic Keuka Outlet Trail, offering seven miles of hiking, fishing, and cross-country skiing opportunities in winter. The town boasts a rich historical background, featuring eight historic properties, including the Penn Yan Historic District, which earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

Skaneateles

Skaneateles Lake enhances the charm of Skaneateles, a town in Onondaga County in the Finger Lakes region. The lake supports the local economy through tourism and provides drinking water for over 220,000 residents. Known for its water quality, Skaneateles Lake consistently ranks among the nation's top ten lakes. Skaneateles boasts a relatively low cost of living, with rent averaging $1,100 per month, 31.9% cheaper than the national average. The town is recognized for its low crime rate, as it's safer than 82% of U.S. cities and towns. Guppy Falls Trail, a short distance away, offers views of 20-foot-high falls.

Guilderland

A cliff face is seen at John Boyd Thacher State Park on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Guilderland, N.Y. The park, which sprawls along a cliff southwest of Albany, plans to let the rock climbers and spelunkers come, the latest outdoor adventures in a park system that already hosts everything from 100-kilometer runs to windsurfing in the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

The town of Guilderland, just west of Albany, provides an affordable rental market, with an average asking price of $1,500, representing a 9% discount compared to the national average. Albany Medical Center is located nearby. Residents also have access to parks including Nott Road Park, John Boyd Thacher State Park, and Tawasentha Park. Tawasentha Park boasts over 200 acres of forest land, an outdoor swimming pool, and paved paths lined with trees.

Cooperstown

A pedal rail with Rail Explorers USA offers a one-of-a-kind way to experience the scenery in Cooperstown

Cooperstown, famous for being home to the Baseball Hall of Fame, is located in central New York in Otsego County. It offers water views, a lively culinary scene and a medical center. Despite a higher median listing home price, Cooperstown is currently a buyer's market due to an excess of supply. Buyers have the opportunity to find a good deal on a house. For outdoor activities, Fairy Springs Park provides views of Otsego Lake on the village's outskirts. Safety is a minimal concern, with a low overall crime rate of 9 per 1,000 residents, according to NeighborhoodScout.

Lockport

The median home price in the city of Lockport, north of Buffalo, is $99,900, significantly below the market average. Lockport offers a variety of activities: visitors can explore the historic Lockport Cave, hike through the Rollin T. Grant Gulf Wilderness Park or enjoy live performances and movies at the nearly 100-year-old Historic Palace Theatre, a community landmark. As a canal town, Lockport also offers several boat services for scenic tours.

Oswego

New York’s relatively high average state income, this waterfront city is quite affordable. The city is split by the Oswego River, which flows into Lake Ontario.

The real estate market in Oswego, a city located on Lake Ontario, northwest of Syracuse, currently favors sellers rather than buyers. Still, the median listing price for homes in Oswego is only $148,500, according to Realtor. Lake Ontario provides nature enthusiasts with green spaces and parks like Breitbeck Park and Lakeside Park. This historic city is known for Fort Ontario, where major battles took place during the French and Indian War and the War of 1812.

