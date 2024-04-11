World Atlas names 13 of New York's most underrated towns to visit. See what they offer

New York is home to some of the most beautiful towns and scenery in the country. Are you looking for somewhere unique to visit?

According to World Atlas, a website publishing information on geography, sociology and travel, here are New York's most underrated towns. They are remarkable for preserving their culture and charm, which has attracted many visitors eager to explore. Their top picks include Cold Spring and four other towns in the Hudson Valley:

Cold Spring

Many visitors to Cold Springs often bring their 4 legged friends along, with several businesses having water bowls outside their establishments.

Cold Spring is a hidden gem, an historic village that prides itself on maintaining its traditional charm and resisting modernization. Situated just 58 miles from New York City in Putnam County, it offers a unique opportunity to experience a slower pace of life in the Empire State. Established in 1730, Cold Spring's beauty and historic atmosphere, combined with its thriving small businesses, make it a special place to visit.

Cold Spring offers a glimpse into old-time New York with its unique shops and historic landmarks. Visitors can explore the town's natural beauty by hiking popular trails like Old Cornish Estate and Breakneck Ridge.

Goshen

Play Time Off at the Legoland New York amusement park in Goshen, New York.

Goshen is a great destination for families, especially since Legoland opened in 2021. This town has been gaining popularity among tourists of all ages. Visitors can explore the town's history at places like the Harness Racing Museum & Hall Of Fame or enjoy live horse races at the Goshen Historic Track, one of the oldest venues in operation.

Located 65 miles from New York City, in Orange County, Goshen is an ideal weekend getaway for city residents. It can also be part of a charming small-town tour in the Empire State, with stops like the Orange County Arboretum, a beautiful 35-acre garden easily accessible from I-84. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or just looking for a fun family outing, Goshen has something for everyone.

Woodstock

Woodstock ranks as an underrated city that appeals to creative tourists and artists. While it is renowned for its association with music and the iconic 1969 rock festival, Woodstock also showcases its artistic side through captivating sculptures and delightful boutiques lining Tinker Street. Surrounded by lush nature, this town becomes an ideal destination for those yearning for a blend of art and outdoor activities.

Apart from its artistic allure, Woodstock caters to visitors with a diverse range of accommodations. Whether one prefers a cozy homestay in the vibrant downtown area or a nature-focused retreat on the outskirts of town, there is something to suit everyone's taste. The Woodstock Inn on Millstream, Hotel Dylan, and the Howland House are among the highly-rated establishments that offer a serene and nature-filled setting.

New Paltz

Fall boating on Lake Mohonk, part of the Mohonk Mountain House.

New Paltz is unique among small towns in New York due to its historic waterfront architecture, lively student atmosphere, and well-preserved historic sites. The town's historic district features Old Stone houses, with some dating back to 1689. Notable homes to visit include the Jean Hasbrouck House, Bevier-Elting House, and the Abraham Hasbrouck House from 1721. Visitors can also stay at the famed Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian Castle-like building that's over a century old.

Kingston

Cathy Jacobson of New Windsor took this photo of the Lighthouse in the Rondout, from The Rip Van Winkle Cruise out of Kingston during sunset.

Kingston offers a unique shopping experience and is a great destination for those who love to support local businesses. The town is decorated with colorful street art and murals that enhance its charm. Visitors can explore the Farmers Market at the Dutch Club for a variety of products from local vendors, or stroll along Broadway, filled with cafes and dining options. From Mexican cuisine at La Hacienda to American classics at Broadway Lights Diner & Cafe, and healthy options at Sonder, there is something for everyone. Don't miss the chance to take a nostalgic trolley ride at the Trolley Museum of New York, starting at T.R. Gallo Park and ending at Kingston Point Beach.

Lockport

Lockport, out west in Niagara County, sets itself apart with its aquatic adventures, farming community, wineries, and more. Blackman Homestead Farm, Arrowhead Spring Vineyards, and Honeymoon Trail Winery are among the town's agricultural highlights that bring a rural feel to the lively urban area. Enjoy your time in Lockport by taking Erie Canal Tours, discovering the Lockport Caves, and dining at top restaurants like Shamus, Kalamata Family Restaurant, and Tom’s Diner for a memorable old-fashioned experience.

Geneva

Smith Opera House in Geneva.

Geneva, located in the Finger Lakes Region, has often been overlooked by tourists. This charming town is known for its elegant atmosphere, with stunning views of the water, historic buildings, and a thriving wine industry. When visiting Geneva, make sure to explore its rich history by visiting landmarks such as Geneva Belhurst Castle, the Smith Opera House, and Rose Hill Mansion. Nature enthusiasts will also enjoy the 151-acre Seneca Lake State Park, where they can partake in activities like kayaking, swimming, and hiking. And of course, no trip to Geneva is complete without indulging in the town's renowned vineyards and wineries.

Cooperstown

A pedal rail with Rail Explorers USA offers a one-of-a-kind way to experience the scenery in Cooperstown

Cooperstown is a top destination for discovering American history, boasting attractions like the National Baseball Hall of Fame and The Farmer’s Museum. Established by William Cooper in the late 1700s, the town offers something for everyone, from live performances at Glimmerglass Opera to historic businesses like Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard.

Oswego

Oswego, New York. The city is split by the Oswego River, which flows into Lake Ontario.

Oswego, a former transportation hub for railroads in Central New York, is now a port town. Despite being underrated, it offers a wide range of engaging events. Visitors are encouraged to actively participate in the local culture. One of the town's main events is Harborfest, which takes place in July. The Oswego Farmers Market showcases the best of local creativity with its homemade crafts and fresh produce. Porchfest, an annual event, allows visitors to experience live music performances on homeowners' porches.

Ithaca

A student walks to Fuertes Observatory on Cornell's Ithaca campus.

Ithaca is a destination known for its natural beauty and small-town charm. It offers a variety of experiences, from waterfalls to a vibrant community atmosphere. The town is also home to Cornell University, adding a lively student vibe to the area. Don't forget to check out the Museum Of Earth and State Theater and Johnson Museum Of Art for a taste of the town's unique culture.

Niagara Falls

Horseshoe Falls, one of the three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a top spot in New York for travelers seeking natural beauty. Enjoy the famous Maid Of The Mist tour, Cave Of The Winds path, and ziplining adventures. Families can have a great time at the Aquarium and stay at the Seneca Niagara Casino. You can also explore the Canadian side of the falls.

Saranac Lake

Main Street in downtown Saranac Lake as fall colors begin to peak in the northern Adirondack Mountains

Saranac Lake in New York offers a perfect blend of mountain views, small-town charm, and a forest atmosphere, making it an ideal underrated destination for a wilderness getaway. Visitors can enjoy train rides through the forests and hike up Baker Mountain for stunning lake views. In addition to nature, visitors can explore local art galleries in the town's central business district.

