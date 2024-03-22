See the statue of Sybil Ludington on the shores of Lake Gleneida and other sites in Carmel

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

A four-sided clock is located on Gleneida Avenue in downtown Carmel. Carmel is the seat of Putnam County with most of the county government and offices located in the hamlet.

A view of downtown Carmel looking across Lake Gleneida.

The Super Flower Moon sets behind homes on a hill at The Retreat at Carmel community off Stoneleigh Avenue. Retreat at Carmel offers a total of 312 residences built on a hill from 2008 to 2015. A Super Flower Moon is one of the largest and brightest full moons of the year.

Members of the Carmel Fire Department line Fair Street stand during Putnam County's annual September 11th candlelight vigil at Putnam Heroes Memorial at Spain Cornerstone Park in Carmel. The 9/11 Memorial lists the names of the eight local residents who lost their lives that day. A cross cut from World Trade Center steel is part of the display.

A weathervane atop a building at Centennial Golf Club in Carmel. Centennial Golf Club features a 27-hole championship course designed by Larry Nelson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and winner of the U.S. Open and two PGA Championships. Nelson has called the 340-acre layout at Centennial, with its rolling hills, ponds, natural rock outcroppings and breathtaking views, "the most naturally suited to golf" he has ever seen.

The historic Putnam County Court House was built in 1814, and is one of the oldest court houses in New York. It is located on Gleneida Avenue in downtown Carmel. A new County Court house opened in 2008, but the historic court house is still used for the Surrogates Court and the main courtroom is also used as the legislative chambers of the Putnam County Legislature.

The Carmel football team runs onto the field carrying American flags prior to the start of a game against North Rockland at Carmel High School.

The statue of Sybil Ludington is on the shores of Lake Gleneida in Carmel. Sybil Ludington is known today as the "female Paul Revere" because of her ride through Putnam and Dutchess counties to warn the militia that British troops were burning Danbury, Connecticut. Historical markers tracing her route can be seen throughout eastern Putnam County.

A Monday afternoon senior bowling league in action March 18 at Spins Bowl on Old Route 6 in Carmel. Spins Bowl features 26 new professional lanes. If you're not into bowling, Spins Bowl has video games, air hockey, foosball, darts and axe throwing lanes.

A pitbull mix named Momma has some fun with Dimitri Gregory in a fenced in field recently across from the Putnam Humane Society on Old Route 6. The Putnam Humane Society is a not-for-profit animal shelter. Recently they were able to buy an acre of land across the street from the shelter that they fenced in, allowing the animals to run and get exercise. Momma is one of the many dogs and cats up for adoption at the shelter.

AutoZone employee Joseph replaces a battery for a customer March 18 at the AutoZone auto parts store on Route 6 in Carmel.

Frank Becerra Jr.

