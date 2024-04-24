Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida? Is there cash option & info the winner should know

Did anyone win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida? The deadline for the winner reveal is coming up.

Winning an HGTV Dream Home is like winning the lottery − the odds are slim, and only a handful of people have won in the history of the sweepstakes contest. Below is information about the HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island and what to expect if you get the keys to this TV-genic Florida oasis.

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

As of April 24, 2024, (a Palindrome date, by the way) HGTV has not announced a winner in its popular contest for the HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida, described as "a grand coastal escape." Voting ceased for the sweepstakes Feb. 15, 2024, on HGTV and Food Network sites for the beautiful home that was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is about 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

How much is HGTV Dream Home 2024 worth? What is total HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million. In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home, which, according to rules, includes home furnishings, fixtures, artwork and merchandise for an approximate retail value of $2,069,595

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan worth about $70,000, according to the rules

$100,000 cash

Is there a lump sum or 'cash option' for HGTV Dream Home 2024 contest? Do winners keep the Dream Home?

The contest rules state: "In lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2024 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home 2024), the grand prize winner will have the option of receiving $650,000 in cash (the "cash option"). If the grand prize winner cannot take possession of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 ... the grand prize winner shall receive the cash option. Total value of the grand prize is $820,000" if the cash option is selected vs. the HGTV Dream Home 2024.

When will HGTV Dream Home 2024 in Florida winner be announced?

According to HGTV, the winner will be notified by April 30, 2024, and a winner's list will be published online by May 15, 2024.

Will the winner of 2024 HGTV Dream Home remain anonymous or will it be public record?

According to contest rules, there will be a winners list published "on or about May 15, 2024," at hgtv.com and possibly other websites. The names of previous winners in HGTV's annual Dream Home sweepstakes contest are public record.

Can you sell the HGTV Dream Home if you win?

If you win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island, Florida, near St. Augustine, you can sell the home. Several past winners of HGTV's popular sweepstakes have done just that.

The 2016 HGTV Dream Home winner, David Rennie, took the cash option, and his decision did not affect the “HGTV Dream Home 2016” episode hosted by HGTV personality Tiffany Brooks, who surprised Rennie with news that he won the sweepstakes at his church in Connecticut in March 2016.

Brooks went on to film a segment with the Rennie family on Merritt Island on April 15, 2016, for the big reveal. In an email to FLORIDA TODAY in 2016, HGTV said the “Dream Home” special already was in production and “in these specials, the focal point is the home itself as our viewers get a close-up look at the beauty and design of the house, as well as Mr. Rennie’s reaction to his prize. Regardless of his ultimate decision, he is still the HGTV Dream Home 2016 winner, and people get to share in his joy as he receives the keys and looks around the house for the first time.”

According to HGTV, “Some winners decide to keep the home and some take the cash option. It’s really a very personal decision, and each winner must decide what makes the most sense for them and their family at that moment in time. Everyone wants to live the dream of owning their own ‘dream home,’ but either way, for every winner it’s a dream come true.”

List of HGTV Dream Home winners. When did HGTV notify winners of HGTV Dream Home contests?

Here's a look back at when the HGTV network announced who won the HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes contest. Note: Some dates were not available.

2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island, Florida: Winner TBD as of April 24, 2024

May 1, 2023: Marie Davis of Rock Hill, South Carolina, won the 2023 HGTV Dream Home in Morrison, Colorado.

April 21, 2022: Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, Kansas, won the 2022 HGTV Dream Home in Warren, Vermont.

April 27, 2021: Jeff Yanes of Austin, Texas, won the 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Newport, Rhode Island.

April 15, 2020: Susan O'Gorman of Perry, Georgia, won the 2020 HGTV Dream Home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

about March 21, 2019: Beverly Fulkerson of Osgood, Indiana, won the 2019 HGTV Dream Home in Whitefish, Montana.

April 2, 2018: Emily Muniz from Nashville, Tennessee, won the 2018 HGTV Dream Home in Gig Harbor, Washington

April 14, 2017: Anna Spangler of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, won the 2017 HGTV Dream Home on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

about March 30, 2016: David Rennie of Shelton, Connecticut, won the 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida

April 1, 2015: Kathy O'Dell of Huntsville, Alabama, won the 2015 HGTV Dream Home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

March 19, 2014: Laura Martin of Boise, Idaho, won the 2014 HGTV Dream Home in Lake Tahoe, California

March 15, 2013: Carole Simpson of Columbia, Tennessee, won the 2013 HGTV Dream Home in Charleston, South Carolina.

about March 17, 2012: Vicky Naggy of Pennsylvania won the 2012 HGTV Dream Home in Park City, Utah.

March 9, 2011: Eric Makstenieks of Hinsdale, Illinois, won the 2011 HGTV Dream Home in Stowe, Vermont.

April 30, 2010: Myra Lewis of New Orleans, Louisiana, won the 2010 HGTV Dream Home in Sandia Park, New Mexico.

about March 16, 2009: Cheryl Smith of Lakeland, Florida, won the 2009 HGTV Dream Home in Sonoma, California.

about March 18, 2008: Stephanie Dee of Solon, Iowa, won the 2008 HGTV Dream Home in Islamorada, Florida.

March 18, 2007: Robert O'Neill of Brandon, Florida, won the 2007 HGTV Dream Home in Winter Park, Colorado.

April 29, 2006: Donald P. Cook of Alum Creek, West Virginia, won the 2006 HGTV Dream Home in Lake Lure, North Carolina.

March 2, 2005: Don Cruz of Chicago, Illinois, won the 2005 HGTV Dream Home in Tyler, Texas.

March 3, 2004: Kathi Nakao of Sacramento, California, won the 2004 HGTV Dream Home in St. Mary's, Georgia.

unknown 2003: John Groszkiewicz of Erie County, Pennsylvania, won the 2003 HGTV Dream Home in Mexico Beach, Florida.

April 11, 2002: Milton O'Bryant of Midland, Texas, won the 2002 HGTV Dream Home in Sherwood, Maryland.

unknown 2001: Kathy Hedrick of Gladstone, Missouri, won the 2001 HGTV Dream Home in Camden, Maine.

unknown 2000: Mary Barker of San Antonio, Texas, won the 2000 HGTV Dream Home in Nehalem, Oregon, according to liveabout.com.

unknown 1999: Belinda Brown of Kingston, Tennessee, won the 1999 HGTV Dream Home in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

unknown 1998: Tina Carlson of Thousand Oaks, California, won the 1998 HGTV Dream Home in Beaufort, South Carolina.

unknown 1997: Michele Rambo of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the very first winner of an HGTV Dream Home, the 1997 HGTV Dream Home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: HGTV Dream Home 2024 on Anastasia Island, Florida: Who was the winner?