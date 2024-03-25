HGTV Dream Home 2024 in Florida: When do we find out who won Anastasia Island oasis?

When will we find out who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida? We're not sure, but based on past announcements, it could be very soon.

And, apparently, as the network works to notify the winner along with its plans to broadcast it on TV, online and via social media, the city of St. Augustine's Planning and Zoning Board could play a role in when the 2024 HGTV Dream Home "gets approved."

In February, just before voting in the sweepstakes contest ended, the city of St. Augustine voted to delay the approval of the Pelican Reef Drive HGTV 2024 Dream Home because of a seawall that, according to them, was built without city approval, along with the Anastasia Island home extending 5 feet beyond St. Augustine’s ordinance codes.

Coastal Getaway LLC.’s 3,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, shoreline Dream Home sidles a conservation zone that is designed to protect the area’s natural plant and wildlife. City files and photographs show that the home’s 80-foot-wide structure violates the city’s 75-foot limit for construction that aligns with the conservation zone.

And the already built seawall, described as a bulkhead made of riprap — a rock used to safeguard areas from erosion — lies adjacent to a marsh. Because city policy “discourages the disturbance of natural shorelines,” to protect the environment’s natural habitat, the seawall may be built too close to a water habitat.

During its March meeting, the St. Augustine planning and zoning board voted to continue the proposal to fully approve the home at its next meeting on April 2.

But what does that mean, and does it affect HGTV picking a 2024 Dream Home winner? What we do know is that a winner will be announced before April 30 per contest rules. And below, we took a look back at when the HGTV network released the names of the HGTV Dream Home winners over the years and provided other information about the 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida.

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

Voting in the HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes ended a day after Valentine's Day (Feb. 15) with a drawing reportedly on Leap Day 2024 (Feb. 29). As of March 24, 2024, a winner has not been announced by the network.

Rules state: "One prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

How will a winner be determined, notified for 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida?

"Prospective grand prize winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing or via an 'ambush style' visit by sponsor's representatives at the grand prize winner's home or other location between Feb. 30, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The prospective grand prize winner may be filmed or otherwise recorded during such visit by sponsor." There will be a winners list published "on or about May 15, 2024," at hgtv.com and possibly other websites. Note: Feb. 30, 2024, is not an actual date, but this is what was on HGTV’s site as of Feb. 20, 2024.

The names of previous winners in HGTV's annual Dream Home sweepstakes contest are public record.

Why was 2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida under scrutiny?

According to information disseminated from a meeting between the city's Planning and Zoning Board and Coastal Homes held on Feb. 7, the retaining wall was not included within the site plan; it was, however, included in the building permit application in the company’s application letter to the city. And information pertaining to the seawall was included in the construction drawings that were approved by the city in April 2023.

However, documents show that drawings spotlight the placement area where the seawall was to be built, not how it was to be built, noting its language as “retention wall proposed by others.”

The planning and zoning will also review the pool deck which in the site plan is noted as “proposed by others.”

At the Feb. 7 meeting, board member Charles Pappas said that if the plans had been reviewed by the board with input from an environmental engineer, the pool and its deck would have been most likely reduced in size.

During its next meeting on March 5, the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board had voted to continue the proposal to fully approve the home at its upcoming meeting on April 2.

When did HGTV notify winners of HGTV Dream Home contests?

Here's a look back at when the HGTV network announced who won the HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes contest. Note: Some dates were not available.

May 1, 2023: Marie Davis of Rock Hill, South Carolina, won the 2023 HGTV Dream Home in Morrison, Colorado.

April 21, 2022: Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, Kansas, won the 2022 HGTV Dream Home in Warren, Vermont.

April 27, 2021: Jeff Yanes of Austin, Texas, won the 2021 HGTV Dream Home in Newport, Rhode Island.

April 15, 2020: Susan O'Gorman of Perry, Georgia, won the 2020 HGTV Dream Home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

about March 21, 2019: Beverly Fulkerson of Osgood, Indiana, won the 2019 HGTV Dream Home in Whitefish, Montana.

April 2, 2018: Emily Muniz from Nashville, Tennessee, won the 2018 HGTV Dream Home in Gig Harbor, Washington

April 14, 2017: Anna Spangler of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, won the 2017 HGTV Dream Home on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

about March 30, 2016: David Rennie of Shelton, Connecticut, won the 2016 HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida

April 1, 2015: Kathy O'Dell of Huntsville, Alabama, won the 2015 HGTV Dream Home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

March 19, 2014: Laura Martin of Boise, Idaho, won the 2014 HGTV Dream Home in Lake Tahoe, California

March 15, 2013: Carole Simpson of Columbia, Tennessee, won the 2013 HGTV Dream Home in Charleston, South Carolina.

about March 17, 2012: Vicky Naggy of Pennsylvania won the 2012 HGTV Dream Home in Park City, Utah.

March 9, 2011: Eric Makstenieks of Hinsdale, Illinois, won the 2011 HGTV Dream Home in Stowe, Vermont.

April 30, 2010: Myra Lewis of New Orleans, Louisiana, won the 2010 HGTV Dream Home in Sandia Park, New Mexico.

about March 16, 2009: Cheryl Smith of Lakeland, Florida, won the 2009 HGTV Dream Home in Sonoma, California.

about March 18, 2008: Stephanie Dee of Solon, Iowa, won the 2008 HGTV Dream Home in Islamorada, Florida.

March 18, 2007: Robert O'Neill of Brandon, Florida, won the 2007 HGTV Dream Home in Winter Park, Colorado.

April 29, 2006: Donald P. Cook of Alum Creek, West Virginia, won the 2006 HGTV Dream Home in Lake Lure, North Carolina.

March 2, 2005: Don Cruz of Chicago, Illinois, won the 2005 HGTV Dream Home in Tyler, Texas.

March 3, 2004: Kathi Nakao of Sacramento, California, won the 2004 HGTV Dream Home in St. Mary's, Georgia.

unknown 2003: John Groszkiewicz of Erie County, Pennsylvania, won the 2003 HGTV Dream Home in Mexico Beach, Florida.

April 11, 2002: Milton O'Bryant of Midland, Texas, won the 2002 HGTV Dream Home in Sherwood, Maryland.

unknown 2001: Kathy Hedrick of Gladstone, Missouri, won the 2001 HGTV Dream Home in Camden, Maine.

unknown 2000: Mary Barker of San Antonio, Texas, won the 2000 HGTV Dream Home in Nehalem, Oregon, according to liveabout.com.

unknown 1999: Belinda Brown of Kingston, Tennessee, won the 1999 HGTV Dream Home in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

unknown 1998: Tina Carlson of Thousand Oaks, California, won the 1998 HGTV Dream Home in Beaufort, South Carolina.

unknown 1997: Michele Rambo of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the very first winner of an HGTV Dream Home, the 1997 HGTV Dream Home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

