2024 HGTV Dream Home in Florida: Who won drawing for $2.2 million grand prize?

Who won HGTV's 2024 Dream Home giveaway? Voting for the Anastasia Island, Florida home is over, and there likely was a drawing so now it's a waiting game.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is about 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

The sweepstakes officially ended in February for the beautiful Anastasia Island, Florida, home that was designed by architect Michael Stauffer and built by local builder Glenn Layton Homes. The home's interior design was by Brian Patrick Flynn. Rules state that the drawing occurred approximately Feb. 29, 2024, aka Leap Day, and now the search is on for the grand prize winner.

Read on for more information on who's eligible to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home, when a winner will potentially be announced, prize info and what to expect if you win.

Where is the 2024 HGTV Dream Home?

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Is 2024 HGTV Dream Home contest for Florida home over?

Voting is closed. The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 was Dec. 22, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2024. During that time period, fans voted daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

As of March 1, 2024, weeks after voting officially closed for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstates contest, a winner has not been announced. Rules state: "One prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

How will a winner be determined for 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida?

A drawing likely took place on Leap Day 2024 for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home. Interestingly, voting for the contest opened days before Christmas and it ended the day after Valentine's Day. The drawing for a winner was on a "holiday" that's only observed every four years.

Official rules state "one prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

If the drawing for HGTV Dream Home 2024 was on Leap Day, Feb. 29, when will the winner be contacted?

Official rules state: "Prospective grand prize winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing or via an 'ambush style' visit by sponsor's representatives at the grand prize winner's home or other location between Feb. 30, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The prospective grand prize winner may be filmed or otherwise recorded during such visit by sponsor." Note: Feb. 30, 2024, is not an actual date, but this is what was on HGTV’s site as of Feb. 20, 2024.

Will the winner of 2024 HGTV Dream Home remain anonymous or will it be public record?

According to contest rules, there will be a winners list published "on or about May 15, 2024," at hgtv.com and possibly other websites. The names of previous winners in HGTV's annual Dream Home sweepstakes contest are public record.

How much is HGTV Dream Home 2024 worth? What is total HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million. In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home, which, according to rules, includes home furnishings, fixtures, artwork and merchandise for an approximate retail value of $2,069,595

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan worth about $70,000, according to the rules

$100,000 cash

Is there a lump sum or 'cash option' for HGTV Dream Home 2024 contest? Do winners keep the Dream Home?

The contest rules state: "In lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2024 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home 2024), the grand prize winner will have the option of receiving $650,000 in cash (the "cash option"). If the grand prize winner cannot take possession of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 ... the grand prize winner shall receive the cash option. Total value of the grand prize is $820,000" if the cash option is selected vs. the HGTV Dream Home 2024.

How can I enter to win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes?

Voting is closed. After HGTV's 2024 Dream Home drawing on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, aka Leap Day, officials will reach out to the winner (see paragraphs above).

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Who was winner of HGTV Dream Home Anastasia Island 2024 sweepstakes?