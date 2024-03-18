Why the Internet Thinks The Royals Are About to Make a Formal Announcement

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

Concern, intrigue, and conspiracy theories have abounded for the last several weeks where the royal family is concerned, particularly when it comes to Kate Middleton and her health and wellbeing.

Some internet users thought there may be an end in sight on Sunday, March 17, when Twitter and TikTok users began to report that the BBC was "on standby" to receive and broadcast an official announcement from the royals, with many even falling for a fake TikTok account claiming to be run by the news organization.

It's unclear where the idea of a special announcement originated, though one post from Sunday crediting unspecified reports was viewed 1.5 million times.

BBC has reportedly been notified to watch out for an 'extremely important' royal announcement.



According to reports, BBC Events production unit has been notified to keep an eye out for a “major announcement” from the royal family in the wake of current health crisis. pic.twitter.com/zQiW7vyyO4 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 17, 2024

Countless folks began posting about the rumors, speculating that it would have something to do with the Princess of Wales, who has been declared "missing" by fans in the wake of a suspicious abdominal surgery back in January, which many believe is a cover story for something more insidious, like an impending divorce or a grave illness.

Even after Forbes confirmed that there was, thus far, no credible indication that any news was coming, theories ran rampant. On Monday, March 18, the internet turned its sights on King Charles, with a fresh rumor suggesting that government buildings in the UK were flying their flags at half-mast, leading some to assume that the monarch had died. To their credit, that user did admit to finding that information elsewhere on Twitter, noting they "somehow single handedly started king charles dead allegations and rumors" when it was their post that went viral.

So, safe to say, the rumors appear to have no merit.

