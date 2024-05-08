Where to take Mom to see spring flowers Mother's Day weekend

Nothing goes better with Mother’s Day than flowers, especially tulips.

Northeastern Wisconsin has a variety of picturesque displays where mom — and the whole family — can get into the spring spirit. Below are five spots where where you can marvel at the first flowers of the season.

Green Bay Botanical Garden

Visitors enjoy the display of spring blooms at Green Bay Botanical Garden in May in this file photo.

Green Bay Botanical Garden boasts “the largest spring blooms display in Wisconsin,” with more than 350,000 blooms. Here, you can see tulips, daffodils, magnolias, flowering perennials, shrubs and more.

A news release says the garden anticipates the flowers to be in peak bloom on Mother’s Day. And if that’s not sweet enough, moms can enjoy free admission on this special day.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Road, Green Bay, will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mother's Day.

The Paine Art Center and Gardens

In honor of Mother’s Day, The Paine is offering free admission on Sunday, May 12. Mom can enjoy its Spring Tulips Showcase; its website says there are over 10,000 tulips in the formal garden alone.

She’ll also want to check out the exhibition of artist Mao Lor’s Hmong textiles, which The Paine’s website says “convey the vitality of Hmoob art, history and culture.”

Plus, Brewing Futures Mobile Cafe will be near the Carriage House with light food and beverages from 10 a.m. until noon.

Mother’s Day hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Paine is at 1410 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh.

Tulip beds near Neenah's Washington Park

Tulips were in full bloom at Washington Park in Neenah on May 6.

We consider this a “hidden gem” of spring displays in the Fox Valley. Across from the main entrance of Neenah’s Washington Park, you’ll find multiple flower beds filled with tulips, along with a great view of the water. For those with children who need to burn off some energy, the park’s playground (which has a number of inclusive features) and trails may make this the best option.

Washington Park is at 631 Winneconne Ave., Neenah.

Tulips are in full bloom at Washington Park in Neenah, just in time for Mother's Day.

Blaser's Acres Tulip Festival

This weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day, Blaser’s Acres is hosting its first tulip festival. Guests can marvel at over 20,000 tulips, bring home some flowers of their own from the greenhouse, take advantage of photo opportunities and more. Admission is $3, but children younger than 2 can attend for free.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Blaser’s Acres, 2556 School Lane, Green Bay.

Flowers bloom at the Green Bay Botanical Garden on May 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Scheig Center Gardens at Appleton Memorial Park

The Scheig Center Gardens are open year-round, and are ushering in new blooms as spring arises. Across the lush green landscape you’ll find pops of color, including pink and orange tulips, magnolias, other trees and shrubs.

The park offers multiple amenities other than the gardens, including an inclusive playground, baseball/softball diamonds, trails and more.

According to the Appleton Parks and Recreation’s website, the gardens are open year-round from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and admission is free. The park is at 1620 E. Witzke Blvd., Appleton; follow signs to the gardens.

